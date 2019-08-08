Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Upped Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake by $848,300; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Raised Holding by $14.58 Million as Stock Rose

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.21. About 1.20M shares traded or 32.83% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 Billion Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.72, EST. $1.57; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 32.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 201,855 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 151,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.31. About 1.74 million shares traded or 6.04% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Ares Capital at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 02/04/2018 – Ares Cap Corp Intends to Recommend Proceeding With Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,193 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 938,076 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 121,490 shares. Moreover, Raffles Lp has 5.99% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 117,723 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 246 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 126,576 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 21,285 shares. Earnest Partners Llc holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0% stake. First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 8,685 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 138,784 shares. Fdx reported 13,383 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.14 million shares. Eagle Boston Inv has invested 1.63% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.60M shares to 66,343 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 109,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,404 shares, and cut its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $209,117 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $3,554 was made by BARTLETT STEVE on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bbr Ltd Liability Co has 0.3% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alps Advsr Inc accumulated 484,800 shares. 7,825 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Atria Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 12,340 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 110,389 shares. Advisory reported 0.09% stake. Guild Invest Mngmt Inc reported 2.05% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership has 149,688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 3.27 million shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Miller Howard Ny holds 0.18% or 389,373 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hyman Charles D reported 10,510 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 101,748 shares.