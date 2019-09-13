Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Trimmed Its Holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS) by $12.67 Million; Pacific Global Investment Management Company Cut Its Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose

Pacific Global Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 81,725 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.18 million, down from 83,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $219.09. About 27.76 million shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 11/04/2018 – Variety: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS “THE NUMBER ONE PROBLEM OF MANKIND IS WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION”; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Artificial-Intelligence Executive From Rival Google; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 23/05/2018 – Apple Avoids Amazon’s Beauty Contest, Searches Secretly for New Campus; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 65.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The institutional investor held 545,958 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07M, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 3.49M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 11/04/2018 – Pan American Silver Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS OPS SUSPENDED AT HUARON MINE; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER REDUCES SOME ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 45,900 shares to 125,360 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 63,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (NYSE:CMO).

Analysts await Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 566.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. PAAS’s profit will be $29.56M for 29.14 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Pan American Silver Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 18,691 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Ltd Com holds 27,781 shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge Invest Management has 15,201 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Fragasso Gp reported 0.87% stake. Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability accumulated 52,568 shares. Bancshares Of The West accumulated 153,563 shares. 71,198 were reported by West Coast Fincl Lc. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Corp Adv invested 5.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Platinum Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 7,680 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverpark Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.36% or 79,419 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Int Fincl Bank (Uk) stated it has 3.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 114,867 were reported by Torray Ltd Llc. Advsrs Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Klingenstein Fields & Co Limited Liability has 26,607 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Corsair Cap Mgmt LP owns 6,151 shares.

