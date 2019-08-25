Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Trimmed Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $4.68 Million as Stock Price Rose; Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake by $3.15 Million

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 40 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2,852 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.87M, up from 2,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.93. About 6.23 million shares traded or 21.72% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 20/04/2018 – Mercer County: FRIENDS, NATURE CENTER TO HOST RECEPTION FOR `EXPLORING THE ABBOTT MARSHLANDS’ EXHIBIT; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT GOT GUNS FROM HIS FATHER, THE OWNER; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 06/03/2018 – FDA Approves the World’s Smallest Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients with Heart Defects

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 19,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 231,210 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.44M, down from 251,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 7,378 shares to 6,191 shares, valued at $895.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Abbott and Intoximeters Partner to Keep Roads Safer by Bringing Together Industry-leading Technology for Drug and Alcohol Testing – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Diabetes Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Sa accumulated 64,771 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 76,788 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 13,148 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Bankshares stated it has 14,703 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. S&T Commercial Bank Pa holds 18,653 shares. Strategic Ser invested in 3,692 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Strs Ohio has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ancora Advsr Ltd Company reported 62,706 shares. Roanoke Asset Management Corporation Ny has invested 2.13% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc holds 7,500 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Lakeview Partners Limited Co holds 0.34% or 6,992 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 21,506 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Corp has 86,610 shares. 69,286 are owned by Schnieders Cap Ltd Liability. Foyston Gordon And Payne holds 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 12,800 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd has 0.81% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Interstate National Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 780 shares. Schnieders Ltd Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,295 shares. Temasek Holding (Private) Ltd accumulated 1.44 million shares or 2.35% of the stock. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De invested in 53,465 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited holds 0.72% or 36,435 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership owns 54,065 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Synovus Financial holds 0.14% or 35,549 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 3,695 shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 22.77 million shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 34,507 are held by Fagan Associates. Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 2,175 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Summer Heats Up at Mastercard – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.