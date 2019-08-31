Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Raised Its Mylan N V (MYL) Holding by $795,200; Share Price Declined; Applied Materials (AMAT) Stake Increased by Jag Capital Management Llc

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) by 1590.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 441,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 469,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 27,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 7.82M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 38.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 28,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 102,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 74,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.81 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Net $87.1M; 10/04/2018 – Mylan buys marketing rights to MS treatment from Israel’s Mapi Pharma; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 29/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – SUBMISSION OF A REGULATORY APPLICATION TO JAPANESE MHLW FOR ONCE-DAILY FLUTICASONE FUROATE/UMECLIDINIUM/VILANTEROL; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN CEO: FDA NOTIFIED THAT EPIPENS AVAILABLE, NOT A SHORTAGE; 03/05/2018 – TEVA’S COPAXONE PRICES HURT TO MAINTAIN MARKET SHARE: CEO; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202671 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 201044 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $612.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 21,581 shares to 119,216 shares, valued at $18.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,318 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc Cl A (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Lc has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Jane Street Gp Lc reported 243,437 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Intact Invest Inc reported 9,200 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 196,005 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Two Sigma Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,324 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 520 were accumulated by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 48,327 shares. 22,936 are owned by Rnc Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 18,615 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.60M shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 54,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 37,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,390 shares, and cut its stake in Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Limited invested in 115,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock.