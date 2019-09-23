Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Raised Its J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Position by $3.10 Million as Market Value Rose; Middleby (MIDD) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Decreased Position by $8.41 Million as Share Value Rose

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 62,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 886,440 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.29M, down from 948,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 325,056 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 140.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 19,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.21% . The institutional investor held 33,186 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, up from 13,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $191.64. About 197,719 shares traded or 117.17% up from the average. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 04/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 US Demand for Snack Foods to Reach $93.2 Billion in 2022; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 21/04/2018 – DJ J & J Snack Foods Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JJSF); 30/04/2018 – J&J SNACK FOODS 2Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.02; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $91.86M for 17.47 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swift Transportation by 109,150 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $45.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 101,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold MIDD shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 50.30 million shares or 4.86% less from 52.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset has invested 1.18% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Teton Advsr owns 44,400 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 156,594 shares stake. 354,878 are held by Northern Tru. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 1,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn owns 1.50M shares. Ci Invs stated it has 0.15% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 23,345 were reported by Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 3,200 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Inc Id has 11,350 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 4,800 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life owns 2,917 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 2,375 shares.

