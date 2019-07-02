Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lowered Noble Plc (NE) Position by $1.42 Million; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Share Price Declined, Light Street Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 76.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 710,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,324 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 926,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.73. About 4.96M shares traded. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 56.13% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 16/04/2018 – Noble Group changes debt restructuring deal, gets founder’s backing; 11/03/2018 – NOBLE SAYS VERY CLOSE TO REACHING FINAL TERMS WITH AD HOC GROUP; 07/05/2018 – After $5 Billion Loss, Noble Group Sets Results Date Amid Battle; 02/05/2018 – Aluminum Turmoil Hands a Lifeline to Embattled Noble Group; 14/05/2018 – NOBLE INVESTMENT GROUP BUYS RESIDENCE INN BY MARRIOTT TAMPA; 07/05/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED – FINL STATEMENTS : NOTIFICATION OF; 23/05/2018 – IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC – APPOINTMENT OF BRIDGET MESSER AND JON NOBLE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS WITH EFFECT FROM 1 ST JUNE 2018; 20/03/2018 – S&P Downgrades Noble’s Long-Term Rating to Default Grade — Market Talk; 24/05/2018 – NOBLE GROUP RESPONDS TO SGX QUERIES ON FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 207,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.37 million, up from 82,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $205.05. About 510,938 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 24/05/2018 – PALO VERDE 2 EXPECTED BACK ON LINE THIS WEEKEND: OPERATOR; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $27.40 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by ZUK NIR, worth $6.53M on Friday, February 1. The insider Klarich Lee sold $1.68M. BONVANIE RENE had sold 9,330 shares worth $1.87M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Ltd Liability has 1,280 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Corp holds 562 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tremblant Gru has 4.58% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 325,652 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability owns 9,691 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. New York-based Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.28% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Toth Advisory Corp owns 0.06% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,000 shares. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 256,542 shares stake. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.08% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 2,665 are owned by 1St Source Comml Bank. Voya Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 26,556 shares in its portfolio. Field & Main Retail Bank owns 3,820 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Dupont Management Corporation has 0.01% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,379 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.07% stake.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 8,080 shares to 662,250 shares, valued at $85.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.02 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,975 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.48 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.39 actual EPS reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 47,300 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.01% or 102,293 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd invested in 0% or 646,497 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 293,582 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd reported 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 720,565 shares. 15,465 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 189,542 shares. 22,825 are held by Raymond James Fincl Ser Incorporated. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 10,750 shares. Principal Group holds 2.02 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 95,581 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) or 168,866 shares. World Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). First Hawaiian Bancorporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

