Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Lifted Its Stake in Hub Group (HUBG) by $1.33 Million; Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Shareholder Broadfin Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.18. About 609,516 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY AND KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – GERMAN DEFENCE MINISTER VON DER LEYEN SAYS MINISTRY WILL SOON SEND LAWMAKERS NOTIFICATION ABOUT PLAN TO LEASE ISRAELI-BUILT HERON-TP SURVEILLANCE DRONES; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Hub Group Inc (HUBG) by 112.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 33,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.21% . The institutional investor held 62,907 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 29,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Hub Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.83. About 152,431 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 0.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.34 TO $2.44; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 Capex $190M-$210M; 29/05/2018 – MARY BOOSALIS JOINS HUB GROUP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51,900 shares to 148,100 shares, valued at $10.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 2.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Teligent Inc New.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold HUBG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 30.29 million shares or 1.87% less from 30.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 13,341 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 10,417 shares. Fmr Ltd Com accumulated 20,961 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 6,381 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd stated it has 10,955 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% or 120,692 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Advisory Services Networks Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0% or 10,808 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.05% invested in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) for 5,214 shares. Walthausen Limited Liability Co reported 121,778 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

