Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Increased Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Stake; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted By $4.32 Million Its Manpowergroup (MAN) Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) stake by 64.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 6,800 shares as Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR)’s stock declined 2.79%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 17,397 shares with $2.07 million value, up from 10,597 last quarter. Digital Rlty Tr Inc now has $25.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $122.79. About 74,131 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $6.50 TO $6.60; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $1.63, EST. $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) stake by 5.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 52,700 shares as Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 1.04M shares with $85.95M value, up from 986,700 last quarter. Manpowergroup Inc now has $4.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 32,527 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers; 13/03/2018 – Portugal Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 13/03/2018 – Prospects Look Bright for Jobseekers Globally: the Most Optimistic Hiring Plans Reported in Croatia, Taiwan, Japan, Hungary and the U.S; 12/03/2018 – Germany Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP – FINANCIAL RESULTS IN QUARTER SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRONGER FOREIGN CURRENCIES RELATIVE TO U.S. DOLLAR VS PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – China Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +8%; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Nvent Electric Plc stake by 136,000 shares to 43,000 valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 303,826 shares and now owns 71,936 shares. Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mgmt stated it has 23,247 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) or 66,651 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 10,925 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 4,774 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Beech Hill Advsr holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 25,315 shares. Cibc World owns 27,521 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Company Tn holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks holds 0.18% or 85,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 114,403 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,583 shares. Pennsylvania has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Patten reported 0.11% stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Digital Realty has $125 highest and $120 lowest target. $122.50’s average target is -0.24% below currents $122.79 stock price. Digital Realty had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of DLR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James given on Monday, March 25.

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $99.60’s average target is 21.92% above currents $81.69 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 9 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9900 target in Monday, July 22 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of MAN in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MAN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0% or 16,025 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com reported 1,835 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Renaissance Technologies Llc owns 43,052 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,090 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 28,946 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.01% or 590,329 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech has invested 0.05% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company holds 59,797 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank stated it has 0.03% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Chicago Equity Ltd Co holds 22,370 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Dupont Cap Corporation reported 5,333 shares. Northern has 788,426 shares.

