Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake By $15.02 Million; Avenir Has Decreased Crown Holdings (CCK) Stake By $932,580

Avenir Corp decreased Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) stake by 3.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp sold 17,270 shares as Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)’s stock rose 10.88%. The Avenir Corp holds 418,072 shares with $22.81 million value, down from 435,342 last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc now has $8.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $66.35. About 2.14M shares traded or 46.51% up from the average. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.35-Adj EPS $5.55; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.55 TO $1.65, EST. $1.21; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 23.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 109,663 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 365,404 shares with $50.12 million value, down from 475,067 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $146.81. About 1.38M shares traded or 8.74% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 15/03/2018 – Distracted on Vacation? Alamo Rent A Car’s Annual Survey Shows Work and Social Media Pressures Affecting Family Travelers; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 01/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Wins AFAR Travelers’ Choice Award for Best Over-the-Top Experience; 15/05/2018 – Travelers Already Bracing For 2018 Hurricane Season; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.77 million for 10.57 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Travelers Companies has $160 highest and $11900 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is -1.74% below currents $146.81 stock price. The Travelers Companies had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Underweight”. The stock of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) stake by 15,800 shares to 41,213 valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) stake by 2,400 shares and now owns 6,569 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was raised too.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.49 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.