Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Decreased Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stake; Badger Meter (BMI)’s Sentiment Is 1.55

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) stake by 90.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 378,947 shares as Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ)’s stock declined 7.62%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 41,553 shares with $401,000 value, down from 420,500 last quarter. Cousins Pptys Inc now has $5.00B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 68,112 shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom

Badger Meter Inc (BMI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 96 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 62 reduced and sold holdings in Badger Meter Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 21.77 million shares, down from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Badger Meter Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 55 Increased: 57 New Position: 39.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability owns 35,410 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 232,203 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Georgia-based Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Eii Capital Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.15% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). 495 are held by Glenmede Trust Na. Acadian Asset Management Limited Company reported 12,316 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Brinker Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 23,222 shares. Daiwa Gru holds 0.77% or 9.11M shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 14,434 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 43,833 shares. Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Prospector Ptnrs Limited Co reported 0.75% in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Utah Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) stake by 9,400 shares to 38,377 valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 72,200 shares and now owns 256,800 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was raised too.

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.81M for 12.51 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 31.09 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Badger Meter, Inc. provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.52 billion. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries. It has a 42.12 P/E ratio. The firm provides flow instrumentation technologies to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system; ORION Migratable for mobile meter reading; ORION Fixed Network for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for infrastructure-free meter reading.

Copeland Capital Management Llc holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. for 470,820 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owns 106,021 shares or 1.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Personal Financial Services has 0.61% invested in the company for 36,159 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs & Power Inc has invested 0.58% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.

The stock increased 1.97% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 34,207 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO ZAMBIA FROM REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI