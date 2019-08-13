Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Verus Financial Partners Increased Holding by $592,020 as Stock Rose

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 37.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 697,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.71M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $350.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.67. About 3.34 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 13/03/2018 – JPMorgan invests in fixed-income data startup; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 07/03/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Years (Video); 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $287.12. About 327,714 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 12,300 shares to 32,061 shares, valued at $854,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 16,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).