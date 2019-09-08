Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut Celgene (CELG) Position as Valuation Declined; Ny Times Cl A (NYT) Stock Price Rose While Kahn Brothers Group Has Lowered Position

Kahn Brothers Group Inc decreased its stake in Ny Times Cl A (NYT) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc sold 557,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 672,512 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.09 billion, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Ny Times Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 994,890 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 25/05/2018 – President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, met with Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg in January 2017 â€” less than two weeks before the inauguration, according to the New York Times; 26/04/2018 – The New York Times Company Appoints Roland A. Caputo As New Chief Financial Officer; 30/03/2018 – Frances Robles: EXCLUSIVE: New York Times has learned that Stephon Clark was shot eight times from behind or side, according to; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 08/05/2018 – Trump Tells Macron U.S. Will Exit Iran Deal: NY Times (Video); 30/04/2018 – The New York Times reported that Redfield made a higher salary figure than his boss, HHS Secretary Alex Azar; 15/03/2018 – Anderson Cooper 360°: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 09/04/2018 – KPAX Missoula News: BREAKING: The FBI raided the office of Michael Cohen, a personal lawyer and confidant of President Donald

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 27.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 21,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 58,607 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53M, down from 80,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $97.15. About 2.74 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 29/05/2018 – EVOTEC & CELGENE EXPAND IPSC PACT TO INCLUDE ADDED CELL LINES; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE CORP – GILLA KAPLAN WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – Long-Term Celgene (CELG) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Celgene Corporation; Encourages Long-Term Investors to Contact the Firm; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the May 29, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Cla; 16/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Celgene Corporation (CELG) of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested in 0.01% or 33,054 shares. 184,845 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,676 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 419,453 shares. Franklin Resource invested in 0% or 48,001 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt Co has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 105,444 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Acadian Asset Limited Co holds 49,578 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System has 201,206 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd holds 1.83% or 5.21 million shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 919,835 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company accumulated 334,890 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $17.51 million for 68.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3,600 shares to 9,343 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Call) (NYSE:MGM).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 9.41 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth has invested 0.04% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). King Luther Corp invested in 639,230 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt stated it has 115,736 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boston Advisors Limited Co holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 41,415 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.27% or 23,394 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moreover, Kingdon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 3.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bangor Bank & Trust invested in 0.04% or 2,346 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 296,687 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company holds 0.17% or 961,549 shares in its portfolio. Bailard holds 0.2% or 33,774 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 0.01% or 350 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Motco invested in 2,128 shares. Cim Mangement owns 0.29% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 8,130 shares.