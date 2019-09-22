Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Cut By $5.29 Million Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake; Digital Ally (DGLY) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 8.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 40,716 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 444,683 shares with $57.90 million value, down from 485,399 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $116.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Digital Ally Inc (DGLY) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -3.87, from 5 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 9 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 8 sold and reduced their stock positions in Digital Ally Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 687,805 shares, down from 1.07 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Digital Ally Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 7.

It closed at $1.44 lastly. It is down 54.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.90% the S&P500.

Digital Ally, Inc. produces digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.72 million. The Company’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car, digital audio/video system that is integrated into a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; VuLink, a system that provides law enforcement clients with audio/video surveillance from various vantage points; hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems; and a weather-resistant mobile digital video recording system for use in motorcycles, ATVÂ’s, and boats. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products also comprise a miniature body-worn digital video system; Laser Ally, a hand-held laser speed detection device; VuVault.net, a law enforcement cloud storage solution; and FleetVU Manager, a Web software for commercial fleet tracking and monitoring.

A.R.T. Advisors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Digital Ally, Inc. for 10,438 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 63,458 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 1,550 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 73,408 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.25’s average target is 14.52% above currents $135.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Bernstein. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating.

