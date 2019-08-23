Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Boosted Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake By $3.81 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lifted Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stake By $333,365

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) stake by 0.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc acquired 1,093 shares as Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO)’s stock rose 6.00%. The Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc holds 750,113 shares with $229.30M value, up from 749,020 last quarter. Bio Rad Labs Inc now has $9.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.56% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $336.63. About 50,774 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Cites Continuing Review, Audit by KPMG; 30/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES SAYS UNABLE TO FILE 2017 FORM 10-K BY EXTENDED FILING DEADLINE OF MARCH 16; 22/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – Bio-Rad Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories 1Q Adj EPS $1.17

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 16.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 24,100 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 173,844 shares with $27.53M value, up from 149,744 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $135.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.08% or $6.05 during the last trading session, reaching $154.29. About 15.02M shares traded or 107.96% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.68’s average target is 18.40% above currents $154.29 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $175 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, March 5. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Macquarie Research. Stephens maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $184 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Monday, March 4. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $178 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Salesforce Analyst Bullish Ahead Of Q2 Print, Says Tableau Deal Has ‘Good Revenue Synergy’ – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce +6.8% on beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Pcl has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wells Fargo Mn reported 5.36 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Moreover, Psagot House has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 536 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.05% or 1,091 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 3,507 shares. Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Premier Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.8% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Glenmede Company Na has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tradewinds Cap Management Llc owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 15 shares. 56,240 were accumulated by Grassi Mngmt. Third Point Llc accumulated 1.18 million shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,121 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.57% or 17,876 shares. Waverton Inv Ltd accumulated 626,761 shares. Plancorp Lc accumulated 2,452 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold BIO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 11.49% less from 19.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Llc reported 600 shares stake. International, a New York-based fund reported 48,293 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Ltd holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 1,079 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. M&T Bancorporation reported 0% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) for 38,507 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has invested 0.03% in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.08% or 5,400 shares. Cibc World Markets owns 71,774 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership has 66,383 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,951 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 27,058 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 171,819 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Rad Laboratories has $40000 highest and $34000 lowest target. $357.50’s average target is 6.20% above currents $336.63 stock price. Bio-Rad Laboratories had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Conviction Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report.