Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Boosted Its Holding in Edison Intl (EIX) by $634,400; Electron Capital Partners Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Has Boosted by $10.36 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 914,508 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 61.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 10,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 27,209 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 16,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.27. About 1.94 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 28/05/2018 – Navidea Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 12/04/2018 – AutoGrid Wins 2018 Silver Edison Award; 28/05/2018 – Orgenesis Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 12/04/2018 – Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Edison State Community College’s (OH) Aa2 Enhanced Rating; Outlook Remains Stable; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Ca Edison – 03/30/2018 02:19 PM; 07/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – So Cal Edison – 04/07/2018 04:24 AM; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: PARTIES IN TALKS FOR SETTLEMENT IN ROUND FIRE CASE

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (NYSE:CM) by 250,000 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $83.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 55,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,355 shares, and cut its stake in Bausch Health Cos Inc.