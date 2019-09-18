Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Boosted Its Firstenergy (FE) Position by $1.00 Million; Stock Value Rose; Nike (NKE) Holder Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 56.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 65,920 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, up from 42,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 3.58 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 20/03/2018 – Met-Ed Preparing for Third Nor’easter that Could Impact Region; 24/05/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SAYS NONE OF CO’S THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS RECEIVED A COMMITMENT IN PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.61-EPS $3.91; 12/04/2018 – BTL Group at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy Today; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES JERSEY CENTRAL POWER & LIGHT’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS EXISTING BAA2 RATINGS; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY AFFIRMED YEAR OPER EPS RANGE OF $2.25 TO $2.55; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Challenges Grid Operator Findings on Nuclear Units; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Settlement Is Intended to Fully Release FirstEnergy and Related Parties From All Claims; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM; 10/05/2018 – Met-Ed’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10.19M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855.45 million, down from 12.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.59. About 3.01M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 17/04/2018 – Nike Creates 3-D Textile for Running Shoes; 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 19/04/2018 – Fourth Executive Out At Nike As VP Of Footwear Leaves-Portland Business Journal — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.13% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Company Savings Bank reported 25,847 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 524 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Pension owns 0.09% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 659,740 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 27,277 shares. Duff And Phelps Management invested 0.41% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc owns 11,779 shares. Bragg Advisors Incorporated stated it has 15,992 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors holds 72,438 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Raymond James Ser Advisors reported 137,109 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 45 shares. Kistler reported 2,283 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 17,320 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 13,055 shares.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 184,946 shares to 582,480 shares, valued at $63.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chimera Invt Corp by 127,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $20.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 13,388 shares to 59,343 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 222,108 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

