Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Boosted Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Holding; Digirad (DRAD) SI Decreased By 4.29%

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) had a decrease of 4.29% in short interest. DRAD’s SI was 22,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.29% from 23,300 shares previously. With 12,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)’s short sellers to cover DRAD’s short positions. The SI to Digirad Corporation’s float is 0.12%. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 5,266 shares traded. Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) has declined 67.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DRAD News: 20/04/2018 – DIGIRAD CORP | CANNELL CAPITAL LL: SC 13D/A; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Digirad Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRAD); 01/05/2018 – Digirad Sees FY Rev $100M-$105M; 03/04/2018 DIGIRAD – CEO MATTHEW MOLCHAN WILL ASSUME ADDITIONAL ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – DIGIRAD CORP HOLDER CANNELL CAPITAL REPORTS STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 7c; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Net $4.11M; 01/05/2018 – Digirad 1Q Rev $25.5M

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) stake by 29.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 17,000 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 75,000 shares with $3.58 million value, up from 58,000 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) now has $74.57B valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 8.21 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analysts Upgrade Drug Stocks HZNP and BMY – Schaeffers Research” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Looks Incredibly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Option Trader Buying Nektar Calls Following Stock Crash – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased Coca Cola European Partners stake by 244,580 shares to 323,718 valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 67,200 shares and now owns 27,564 shares. Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,960 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.12% or 22,337 shares. Drexel Morgan & owns 9,298 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 25,266 were accumulated by Ledyard Bank. Grimes & Communications invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Benin Management reported 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Whittier Of Nevada owns 123,714 shares. Narwhal Mgmt holds 0.07% or 6,631 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,589 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 21,000 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc stated it has 7,679 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 114,938 shares. Bath Savings Trust reported 16,540 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 0.05% or 2,955 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, June 13. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $5100 target. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31. The insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Digirad Corporation shares while 7 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 7.70 million shares or 0.50% less from 7.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 30,322 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Invs Ltd has 0% invested in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Shufro Rose & Limited Liability has invested 0% in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Northern Trust has 97,494 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 1.04 million shares. Amg National Trust National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Spark Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 77,300 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 0% invested in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Qs Invsts Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0% or 1 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 64,454 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 0% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) for 22,274 shares. Sequoia Advsr Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12,994 activity. $12,994 worth of Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) was bought by Cunnion Michael A..