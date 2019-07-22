Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has Boosted Its Bank New York Mellon (BK) Position by $1.30 Million as Valuation Declined; Masco (MAS) Holder Blb&B Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,110 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 57,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 3.17 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 54.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,409 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 47,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 7.74 million shares traded or 46.62% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 04/04/2018 – 38UU: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Congress eases post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 26%; 20/03/2018 – 58MJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of BNY Trade Insurance, Ltd. and The Hamilton Insurance Corp; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/05/2018 – Mitchell Harris on reshaping BNY Mellon’s $1.9tn asset arm

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 50,900 shares to 19,695 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 6,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,338 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky & Cohen Security Inc accumulated 34,570 shares or 1.26% of the stock. First Personal Financial Service has 892 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 1.24 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 7,292 shares stake. Whittier Trust reported 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ycg Lc accumulated 5,494 shares. Intrepid Capital Mgmt invested in 106,169 shares. Corda Investment Management Ltd Llc holds 234,193 shares. 12,712 are held by Bahl & Gaynor. Greenwood Gearhart Inc owns 153,021 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 826 shares. Cibc World owns 112,193 shares. Mcrae Capital Mngmt owns 15,435 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Amica Retiree Trust owns 5,096 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 500,254 shares. Nokota Management Ltd Partnership holds 597,931 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. 20,233 were reported by Gideon Capital Advisors. 13,075 were reported by Acropolis Inv Ltd Liability Co. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 255,379 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Thompson Inv Inc reported 143,217 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 137 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Norinchukin Bankshares The has 0.03% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 55,893 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 7,402 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.4% or 1.08 million shares. 4.41 million were reported by Millennium Mgmt. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sadoff Investment Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.84% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 842,266 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 190,287 shares.