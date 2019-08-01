Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreased Its Holding in Intelsat S A (I) by $567,000 as Share Value Rose; Agf Investments America Has Trimmed Its Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stake by $565,110; Market Value Declined

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 26,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 129,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, down from 156,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.32% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 4.58 million shares traded or 174.52% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 452,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, down from 489,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21.98. About 1.19M shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (NYSE:HASI) by 21,341 shares to 155,300 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc. Reit (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 497,029 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset. 17,723 were reported by Raymond James Services Advsr. Oak Ridge Invests owns 0.66% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 478,996 shares. Intl Gp has 0.02% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Aqr Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 9,893 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp invested in 4,388 shares or 0% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 262,121 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 12,413 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 21 shares. Blackrock accumulated 11.39M shares. The California-based First Republic Inv Inc has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 25,175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 29,845 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 166,047 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers Market: Execution And Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Leadership Change – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “After Hours: Canopy Growth’s Q4 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO and CFO Departing – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Looks Just Ahead of Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprouts Farmers Market Enters Oversold Territory (SFM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.