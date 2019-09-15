Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cut Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) Holding as Valuation Rose; Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Lowered Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake by $462,396

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 5.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii sold 2,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 32,704 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, down from 34,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 1.04M shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold 26,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The institutional investor held 128,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 154,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 556,181 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 21/04/2018 – DJ Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDM); 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii, which manages about $152.21M and $229.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,796 shares to 85,106 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Investment Inc holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 32,800 shares. 3,300 are held by Dodge And Cox. First Comml Bank holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 19,536 shares. Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh reported 10,965 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.37% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fruth has invested 2.17% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 3,860 were reported by Patten And Patten Tn. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bollard Ltd Llc invested in 2,221 shares. Monetary Management Gru accumulated 400 shares. Philadelphia Trust accumulated 0.15% or 7,470 shares. Great Lakes Limited Com holds 48,102 shares. Rampart Mgmt Company Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 13,237 shares. Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0.53% or 31,450 shares.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air Products And Chemicals: Still A Good Company, Just Not A Good Price – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Air Products (APD) Reports New Syngas Project with Debang Group in Jiangsu Province, China – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Air Products, Crown Castle – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.62 million for 24.26 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PDM shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.17 million shares or 1.49% more from 102.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild & Company Asset Mngmt Us holds 1.78 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Millennium Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 363,595 shares. Paragon has invested 0.17% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Fmr Llc accumulated 4.85 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). 779 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Corp. Affinity Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) or 19,609 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 32,748 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 183,886 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 192,846 shares. Axa reported 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability reported 15,256 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 52,200 shares to 103,593 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Community Healthcare Tr Inc by 23,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.