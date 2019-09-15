Public Sector Pension Investment Board Continues to Hold Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Brown Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Proto Labs (PRLB) as Valuation Declined

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 44,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3.77 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $437.11M, up from 3.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proto Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.69. About 194,802 shares traded. Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has declined 15.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRLB News: 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 13/03/2018 – Proto Labs Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/03/2018 – Protolabs Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Building, Added Machines; 26/04/2018 – Proto Labs 1Q Rev $107.7M; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group results; 10/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Protolabs plans Brooklyn Park expansion; 26/04/2018 – Protolabs Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for First Quarter 2018; 23/03/2018 – GREECE’S NEW DEMOCRACY LEADS IN MARC POLL FOR PROTO THEMA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proto Labs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRLB); 23/03/2018 – TABLE-Proto 4298.T -2017/18 group forecast

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 52,262 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.35 million, up from 33,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $297.65. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $10.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 73,420 shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $53.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 167,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,366 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 27 investors sold PRLB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 23.86 million shares or 2.27% more from 23.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 761,669 are held by State Street. Next Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 1,189 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 25 shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.15% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Summit Creek Advsr Lc has invested 1.15% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Glenmede Trust Company Na invested in 0% or 2,752 shares. Scout Invs Inc owns 0.23% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) for 102,207 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Jpmorgan Chase & Co has invested 0% in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc accumulated 0.24% or 13,385 shares. Hengehold Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB). Wasatch holds 0.1% or 92,039 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 155,586 shares to 44,414 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 62,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,914 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.