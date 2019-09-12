Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosted Its Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by $1.16 Million; Oakbrook Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Five Below (FIVE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 33,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.50M, up from 29,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $284.68. About 178,031 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 11/05/2018 – BAYER AG BAYGn.DE – BAYER RECEIVES APPROVAL FOR EYLEA® IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 21/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Show DUPIXENT Improved Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: FDA to Conduct Priority Review of Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB)

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Five Below Inc. (FIVE) by 142.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The institutional investor held 6,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $828,000, up from 2,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135.93. About 355,132 shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold FIVE shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.82 million shares or 0.40% more from 52.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Accuvest Glob Advisors holds 10,870 shares. Polen Cap Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,976 shares. Essex Ltd Co accumulated 19,779 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma invested in 855,843 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 16,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 143,328 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 5,391 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,503 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 173 shares. 5,435 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Coldstream Cap reported 3,264 shares. Hwg Holdings LP owns 13,802 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. The -based Avenir Corporation has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Bell Bancorporation owns 5,042 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc, which manages about $3.64B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 12,560 shares to 25,561 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:CY) by 18,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,200 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman & Associate owns 900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1,097 were accumulated by Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 804,402 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.06% or 757 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 82 shares. Prudential Finance owns 227,517 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv, California-based fund reported 8,741 shares. Sterling Capital Limited Liability accumulated 1,316 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 916 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 2,058 shares. Fil stated it has 20 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested 0.08% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Natixis invested in 58,307 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $12.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 47,300 shares to 148,913 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 61,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,244 shares, and cut its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).