Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosted Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $2.64 Million; Rockland Trust Co Trimmed Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $368,594; Share Value Rose

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 179,014 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.31M, down from 183,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04B market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Nestle Outlook Change Follows Announced Perpetual Global License Agreement With Starbucks and Co’s Decision to Maintain Its Share Buyback Program; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: North Korea says may reconsider summit with Trump; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 46.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 49,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,488 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.31M, up from 106,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – OFFERING WAS UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.7 BLN OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 63,000 shares to 8,544 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,665 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Incorporated stated it has 67,017 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Aqr Management reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 31,923 are held by Regentatlantic Ltd Company. 17.27 million are owned by State Street. Somerset Tru holds 0.45% or 15,964 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc owns 296 shares. Lincoln Natl invested in 0.03% or 15,744 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 280 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Holderness Invests accumulated 5,650 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Campbell Inv Adviser Limited Company holds 0.14% or 5,188 shares in its portfolio. 22,023 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md invested in 33.04 million shares. Moreover, Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $31.99 million activity. $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) was sold by CULVER JOHN. 152,634 shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD, worth $10.26M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Cap Trust holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 71,172 shares. Burney owns 9,523 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Hugh Johnson Lc reported 0.07% stake. United Asset Strategies reported 43,583 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 23,296 shares. American Natl Insurance Tx has invested 0.43% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.11% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 235,522 shares. Consolidated Investment Llc reported 0.88% stake. Hills Retail Bank & Tru Company reported 0.76% stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 30,415 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co holds 154,704 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa stated it has 23,048 shares. 13,178 were reported by Mengis Cap Mgmt. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co holds 210,023 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,461 shares to 236,408 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 4,239 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).