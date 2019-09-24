Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Upped Its Moelis & Co (MC) Holding by $1.30 Million; Alpine Associates Management Increases Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 2876.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 6.98 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 7.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.42M, up from 242,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 4.42M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 155.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 38,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 62,883 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.20 million, up from 24,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 196,118 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 13/05/2018 – Adnoc Drilling Said to Hold Talks About Baker Hughes Partnership; 03/04/2018 – LA COLOMBE SAID TO HIRE MOELIS TO EXPLORE FUNDRAISING OPTIONS; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q Rev $219.4M; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – MOELIS & CO. NAMES CHRIS ROBERTS AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – MEDIWOUND LTD – BOARD HAS RETAINED MOELIS & COMPANY LLC TO ASSIST US IN EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITY; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 231,479 shares to 304,875 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vista Outdoor Inc by 49,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,773 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 119,500 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $114.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.