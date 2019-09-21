Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Upped Its Holding in Universal Display (OLED) by $2.46 Million; As Jd Com (JD) Stock Declined, Shareholder Investure Decreased Holding by $451,320

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 105.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 13,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 25,438 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, up from 12,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 993,696 shares traded or 44.93% up from the average. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 15 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Achieves ISO 14001:2015 Certification; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award

Investure Llc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc sold 15,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 372,721 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, down from 387,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT; 23/03/2018 – Oh nuts! China shoppers lament tariffs on US almonds, pistachio and fruit; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group by 44,416 shares to 458,682 shares, valued at $17.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 21,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,315 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Samsung’s Reinforced Galaxy Fold Ready for Prime Time? – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sony appeals to film lovers with slimline Xperia 5 smartphone – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Friday Apple Rumors: OLED Screens, Keyboard Design and iPhone 11 Leaks – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top-Ranked Tech Stocks That Surged More Than 50% YTD – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Motley Fool – 8/4/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold OLED shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 31.72 million shares or 8.85% less from 34.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 263 shares. Td Asset holds 0.08% or 301,383 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,900 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) for 12,600 shares. Connecticut-based Ellington Management Group Limited has invested 0.04% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 1,080 shares. 1492 Mgmt Ltd Com reported 4,216 shares. 27,068 are held by Susquehanna Gru Llp. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) reported 1,282 shares stake. Quantbot LP reported 0.27% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Ameritas Invest, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,406 shares. 27 were reported by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1,625 shares in its portfolio.

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73B and $438.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 3,900 shares to 330,815 shares, valued at $39.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 64.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.