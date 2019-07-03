Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Upped Holding in Microchip Technology In (MCHP) by $3.54 Million as Share Value Declined; Bulldog Investors Position in General American Investors (GAM) Has Cut as Share Value Rose

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 83,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,602 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 374,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $927.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 17,099 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Microchip Technology In (MCHP) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 43,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 256,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.30 million, up from 213,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Microchip Technology In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 712,077 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP RESTATED PACT PROVIDES FOR LOAN FACILITY $3.8B; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ON PENDING ACQUISITION OF MICROSEMI, EXPECT SEVERAL OTHER COUNTRIES TO CLEAR THEIR ANTI-TRUST REVIEW THIS MONTH; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms, Removes From Watch Microchip Tech Unsolicited Rtg; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECH -CEO SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM CHINA, ZTE ON EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXISTING AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 18, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Improve Reliability and Performance in Harsh Environments with Microchip’s New Automotive MEMS Oscillators; 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Still Needs Taiwan Regulatory OK for Deal; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 256,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 13,265 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 68,272 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Pennsylvania Tru Company holds 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) or 1,162 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt accumulated 0.25% or 589,403 shares. Brinker Cap reported 0.03% stake. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Calamos Advsrs Ltd reported 108,694 shares. First Manhattan holds 347 shares. Vanguard Gru owns 27.14M shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Spirit Of America Management New York reported 2,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp/De (NYSE:BC) by 10,659 shares to 43,172 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc/The (NYSE:HD) by 78,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 744,839 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG).

