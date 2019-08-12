Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Trimmed Its Raymond James Financial (RJF) Position as Shares Declined; The Procter&Gamble Company (PG) Holder Hikari Power LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake by $4.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in The Procter&Gamble Company (PG) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 45,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 129,150 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, down from 174,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in The Procter&Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $117.3. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The institutional investor held 123,460 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93 million, down from 130,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Raymond James Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $75.9. About 171,827 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.98 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Matthew Price, worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Another trade for 1.21M shares valued at $119.77M was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signature & Inv Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Blackrock Incorporated owns 165.46 million shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Rosenbaum Jay D invested 3.99% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 5,645 were reported by Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Co. Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability owns 2.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 284,643 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 5.24 million shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Tctc Hldg Limited Liability Co has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.81% or 945,672 shares in its portfolio. Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 17,000 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt stated it has 892,671 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Mawer Management, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 1.02M shares. New York-based Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 43,865 are owned by Dubuque Bancorporation Tru Communication. The New York-based Coatue Ltd has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation holds 166 shares.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 134,020 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $20.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 5,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.05% or 34,143 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank has invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Benjamin F Edwards And Company owns 950 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. 254,191 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has 0.04% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 8,813 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 1,155 shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 0.01% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 10,800 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 5,733 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 2,669 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 71,193 shares.