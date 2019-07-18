Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Stake In Washington Federal (WAFD) Was Increased; Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holder Granahan Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Washington Federal Inc (WAFD) by 775.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 32,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,183 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 4,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Washington Federal Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 218,250 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has declined 0.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Div of 17 Cents Per Shr; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.25%, EST. 3.25%; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL REPORTS BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR BANCORP TO PURSUE ALTERNATIVES

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 52,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,406 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 271,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 18,898 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 38,051 shares to 34,074 shares, valued at $4.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disposal Services Inc by 38,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,404 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Mackenzie stated it has 82,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,686 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Roumell Asset Mngmt Lc has 9.03% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Principal invested in 214,119 shares. Harber Asset Management owns 1.4% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 639,343 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 84,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 10,249 shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company has 10,882 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Weber Alan W has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 15,000 shares. Robotti Robert accumulated 11,475 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Street owns 660,677 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Annual â€œRestock Tuesdayâ€ Event Where Retailers Turn to Liquidation.com to Stock Up on Inventory Following Record-Breaking Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Liquidity Services Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liquidity Services Announces Major Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “10+ Acre Mobile Home Park at Auction Nasdaq:LQDT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 26,184 shares. Dean Capital Mgmt owns 25,690 shares. Btim holds 0.13% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) or 336,029 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 23,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% or 245 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% stake. 1,725 are owned by Quantbot L P. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc holds 148,391 shares. Us Bank De holds 0% or 2,791 shares in its portfolio. 27,973 were reported by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Boston Partners accumulated 895,855 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Com owns 33,396 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,465 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The holds 182,075 shares. Smith Graham Company Invest Advsr LP owns 233,431 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio.