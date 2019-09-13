Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Stake in Hartford Financial Serv (HIG) Increased by $3.79 Million; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $585,466

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 4,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 375,576 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.31M, down from 379,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 11.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Hartford Financial Serv (HIG) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 68,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The institutional investor held 200,145 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.15M, up from 131,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Hartford Financial Serv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 731,439 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINL EXPECTS TO ENTER AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 09/03/2018 Hartford Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 30/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP-AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL ALSO PERMIT CO TO REQUEST INCREASE OF CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $500 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Hartford Financial Services Gr CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 18 Mos; 04/04/2018 – New Survey From The Hartford And MIT AgeLab Finds Homeowners Age 50+ Delay Home Maintenance; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO ITS EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ON OR ABOUT MARCH END

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8,431 shares to 47,752 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 21,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,455 shares, and cut its stake in Sirius Xm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Mcdaniel Terry & Co, which manages about $823.96M and $602.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 31,858 shares to 240,205 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG).