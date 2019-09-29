Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Raised Its Holding in Caredx (CDNA) as Stock Price Rose; South State Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Has Lowered by $960,120

South State Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 28.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp sold 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 9,523 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 13,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 821,953 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 126,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.54 million, up from 108,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.83. About 519,604 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/05/2018 – CAREDX IN LICENSE & COMMERCIALIZATION PACT WITH ILLUMINA; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 10/04/2018 – CareDx Launches HeartCare® for Heart Transplant Recipients; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Minnesota-based Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 11,184 shares. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 2.81M shares or 0% of the stock. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,553 shares. Qs Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 66,300 shares. Friess Assocs Ltd Llc owns 0.58% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 220,543 shares. Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 434,073 shares. Bamco Inc Ny accumulated 0.07% or 509,765 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Liability has invested 7.87% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Fred Alger Inc owns 3.15 million shares. 309,655 were accumulated by Kornitzer Mgmt Ks. Quantbot Tech LP owns 300 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 12,037 shares to 196,337 shares, valued at $29.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 6,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,570 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

