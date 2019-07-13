Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Raised Its Encore Wire (WIRE) Holding; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Equifax (EFX) Holding By $16.76 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Equifax Inc. (EFX) stake by 74.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 142,035 shares as Equifax Inc. (EFX)’s stock rose 9.42%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 48,298 shares with $5.72 million value, down from 190,333 last quarter. Equifax Inc. now has $16.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.66. About 472,289 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 4.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 03/05/2018 – Equifax Announces Preliminary 2018 Annual Meeting Results; 15/03/2018 – After Equifax Breach, Credit Freeze Provision Comes at a Price; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Perlmutter: Stolen Equifax Data May be Saved for Nation-State Attack, Warn Concerned Experts; 30/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS 146.6M CONSUMER NAMES STOLEN IN 2017 INCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – CtW Recommends Equifax Shareholders Vote Against 3 Directors; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Equifax names Mark Begor as its new CEO; 25/05/2018 – EQUIFAX SAYS NOTES ARE ISSUED PURSUANT TO INDENTURE DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2016 BETWEEN CO AND U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) stake by 72.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 6,388 shares as Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 15,185 shares with $869,000 value, up from 8,797 last quarter. Encore Wire Corp now has $1.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $55.52. About 75,819 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 09/03/2018 – Supergoop Gets Minority Investment From Encore Consumer

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 35,905 shares to 2.49M valued at $225.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) stake by 100,299 shares and now owns 5.76 million shares. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EFX’s profit will be $164.32 million for 25.31 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Equifax (NYSE:EFX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Equifax had 10 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 14. SunTrust maintained Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) rating on Friday, February 22. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings.

