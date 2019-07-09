Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Maintains Stake in Matrix Service Co (MTRX); As Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) Stock Value Declined, Dt Investment Partners Increased Holding

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Matrix Service Co (MTRX) by 204.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 35,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,214 shares of the engineering & construction company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 17,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Matrix Service Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $544.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 80,890 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) has risen 23.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX); 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE 3Q REV. $245.6M; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018; 15/05/2018 – KEYERA AWARDS MATRIX SERVICE TURNKEY EPC CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Matrix Service; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 19/03/2018 – Matrix Service Plans to Hold Annual Say-on-Pay Shareholder Votes

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A (LYB) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 8,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,282 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 34,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 10.15M shares traded or 236.18% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign

More notable recent Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Exxonmobil Awards Matrix Service FCCU Turnaround at Joliet, Il Refinery – GlobeNewswire" on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com and their article: "Matrix Service Company Announces Appointment of Liane K. Hinrichs to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire" published on June 26, 2018

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7,225 shares to 75,024 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 30,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,178 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.60, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 12 investors sold MTRX shares while 58 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 23.64 million shares or 0.66% less from 23.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association owns 12,157 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 433,595 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt stated it has 447,810 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Vanguard Grp Inc holds 1.69M shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). Bridgeway Capital Inc stated it has 157,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 832,938 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 10,590 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability Co accumulated 24,749 shares. American Gp owns 20,038 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Parkside Fin Bankshares And has invested 0% in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX). 311,850 were accumulated by American Century Companies. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) for 34,194 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Lyondell's Houston refinery lifting production as Ship Channel improves – Seeking Alpha" on April 05, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,656 were reported by First Savings Bank. Utd Fincl Advisers invested in 57,537 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.11% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 34,000 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 451,340 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tiedemann Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Fund has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Daiwa Securities Group invested in 0.02% or 23,393 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0.55% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 42,965 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 76,698 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Inc Adv owns 2,961 shares. Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 2,042 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 7,880 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.02% or 3,472 shares.