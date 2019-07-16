Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered Its Macy’s (M) Holding by $313,968; Shares Declined; Diamondback Energy (FANG) Holding Has Increased by Ngam Advisors Lp

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 35.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 12,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,289 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 34,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $103.97. About 1.23 million shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS MOST PRODUCTION TO GET INTERNATIONAL PRICES; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 13,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,787 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, down from 127,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 6.21 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 18/03/2018 – Macy’s mobile app is being upgraded to include an augmented reality element â€” the ability to move furniture around one’s own home; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 19/03/2018 – TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY IS WORKING WITH CONSULTING FIRM ALIXPARTNERS LLP ON CUTTING COSTS, REFORMING BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 88,507 shares stake. Nomura Hldg Incorporated reported 62,294 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn reported 286,882 shares stake. Polaris Capital Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,070 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 95,435 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rr Ltd has 0.61% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 54,000 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 1,730 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Natl Pension Service holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 130,873 shares. Massmutual Commerce Fsb Adv invested in 76 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Viking Global Investors LP reported 1.14 million shares. Capital Investors accumulated 0.05% or 1.15M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Sir Management Lp invested in 6.61% or 354,772 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.03% or 15,380 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Commns Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,063 shares to 819,764 shares, valued at $48.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exch (NYSE:ICE) by 31,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,610 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 105,432 shares to 282,043 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury General Corp (NYSE:MCY) by 36,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Umb Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF).