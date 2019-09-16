Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Lowered By $922,402 Its Coty (COTY) Holding; CBA FLORIDA (CBAI) Shorts Up By 86.6%

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 44.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 70,954 shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 86,951 shares with $1.17M value, down from 157,905 last quarter. Coty Inc now has $8.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 1.26 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Coty Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COTY); 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 15/05/2018 – DYNAMO REDUCED PX, COTY, KHC, BUD, MELI IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 07/05/2018 – Coty Inc expected to post earnings of 12 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss $77M

CBA FLORIDA INC (OTCMKTS:CBAI) had an increase of 86.6% in short interest. CBAI’s SI was 36,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 86.6% from 19,400 shares previously. With 358,500 avg volume, 0 days are for CBA FLORIDA INC (OTCMKTS:CBAI)’s short sellers to cover CBAI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0076. About 61,394 shares traded. CBA Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBAI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Jacobs Engineering Grou (NYSE:JEC) stake by 31,760 shares to 264,205 valued at $22.30 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wyndham Destinations In (NYSE:WYN) stake by 7,979 shares and now owns 66,978 shares. Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold COTY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 279.71 million shares or 48.41% less from 542.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 89,547 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 51 shares. Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,842 shares. Principal Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Capstone Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 13,202 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation reported 17,120 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0% or 30,009 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 364,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 175,000 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 147,802 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 18,904 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,315 shares.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.11 per share. COTY’s profit will be $60.34M for 33.59 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $27.74 million activity. 1.05M shares were bought by HARF PETER, worth $9.98 million. Hughes Fiona had bought 210,000 shares worth $2.06 million on Thursday, September 5. On Friday, August 30 Goudet Olivier bought $476,380 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 50,000 shares. The insider Laubies Pierre bought 262,000 shares worth $2.50M. On Friday, August 30 Singer Robert S bought $325,962 worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) or 35,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Coty (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Coty has $1700 highest and $900 lowest target. $11.36’s average target is 5.67% above currents $10.75 stock price. Coty had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, August 29 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. DA Davidson maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10.5000 target in Friday, August 30 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $1000 target in Thursday, August 29 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $900 target. DA Davidson maintained Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Tuesday, July 2. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $1000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 29 report.

Cord Blood America, Inc. provides private cord blood and cord tissue stem cell storage services to families in the United States, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay. The company has market cap of $9.67 million. The firm offers services, including collection of materials, physician and customer support, transportation, and comprehensive testing. It currently has negative earnings. It also procures birth tissue for organizations utilizing the tissue in the transplantation and/or research of therapeutic based products.