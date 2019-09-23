Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Increases Stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD); As Raytheon Co (RTN) Stock Value Rose, Ally Financial Increased by $2.27 Million Its Position

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 2.26M shares traded or 24.14% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc (CHD) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 10,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 249,778 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25 million, up from 239,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.32M shares traded or 43.20% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,192 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) reported 2,928 shares. Macroview Management Ltd Com reported 139 shares. Rmb Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 87,184 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Llc reported 0.45% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bartlett Ltd accumulated 10,859 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Lvm Cap Mi owns 52,370 shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory holds 0.39% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Washington Com has 0.57% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 59,431 shares. Raymond James Financial Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Ameriprise Financial Inc has 327,829 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Patten reported 11,080 shares. Brookmont Capital invested in 1.99% or 18,997 shares. Private Tru Com Na has invested 0.46% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 6,600 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 133,667 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi stated it has 13,500 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Garrison Bradford & Assocs invested in 0.31% or 3,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Town & Country State Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 18,799 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Hm Payson has 0.02% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 9,275 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Limited Liability Co has 9,635 shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Brown Advisory reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Transamerica Financial Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 3,218 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Company holds 7,090 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.06% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 43,235 shares to 161,074 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 22,617 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,407 shares, and cut its stake in Allscripts Healthcare S (NASDAQ:MDRX).

