Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Increased Holding in Western Union Co/The (WU) by $348,859 as Share Value Rose; Ares Cap (ARCC) Share Price Rose While Summit Securities Group Has Boosted Stake by $384,472

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Western Union Co/The (WU) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 18,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 170,715 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 million, up from 152,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Western Union Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.63. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs; 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 2884.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 22,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 23,400 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420,000, up from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. It is down 10.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&R Capital holds 0.04% or 9,110 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Lc invested in 0% or 69,744 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fincl Counselors has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ipswich Invest Management Communication Inc has invested 0.45% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fmr has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bbr Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 134,010 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated has invested 3.21% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 52 shares. Edgemoor Advsrs invested in 1.64% or 725,487 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 270 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Texas Yale Cap has 69,925 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Co holds 48,213 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 1.63M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $861.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At And T Inc (NYSE:T) by 30,027 shares to 34,917 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (Put) (NYSE:WMT) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $239,023 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $3,600 was bought by BARTLETT STEVE. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $36,720 was made by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ares Capital: Risk/Reward No Longer Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Ares Capital (ARCC) Now – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 0% stake. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 759,862 shares. Us Bancshares De invested in 40,662 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Ent invested in 132 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 250,379 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Prudential Public Limited Co owns 203,754 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp stated it has 2.69M shares. Caprock Group Inc Incorporated reported 14,130 shares. Cap holds 0.23% or 36.49 million shares in its portfolio. Bartlett And Lc accumulated 1,950 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 0% stake. Exane Derivatives, a France-based fund reported 15,839 shares. Stonebridge invested in 1,150 shares.

More recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 18, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019 was also an interesting one.