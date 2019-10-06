Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Holds Stake in Zendesk (ZEN); Lpl Finl Hldgs Com (LPLA) Holding Boosted by Glenmede Trust Company Na

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 14,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 102,180 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.10M, up from 87,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.8. About 1.37 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 31/05/2018 – Skilljar Launches Zendesk App to Empower Customer Service Teams with Training Insights; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (LPLA) by 84.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 5,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 11,850 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $966,000, up from 6,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $74.07. About 884,331 shares traded or 31.46% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 97,615 shares to 68,083 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,091 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 536,699 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has 4,500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.07% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 44,956 shares. Congress Asset Co Ma reported 45,643 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 231,386 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity accumulated 0.4% or 353,109 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc accumulated 649,370 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 688,499 shares. 7,653 are owned by Raymond James Na. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 987 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management Inc owns 7,510 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr has invested 0.28% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 1.36M were reported by Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Co. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.03% or 10,673 shares.

