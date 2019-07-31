Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Holds Position in Terex (TEX); Hilton Capital Management Lowered Its Sysco (SYY) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 99.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 187,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 565 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 187,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 2.48M shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 24/05/2018 – Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 17/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 16/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 34th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Terex Corp (TEX) by 269.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 37,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,058 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 13,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Terex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 1.24 million shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 01/05/2018 – Terex Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.70-EPS $3 From $2.35-$2.65; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.47 million activity. Another trade for 22,321 shares valued at $1.47 million was made by CHARLTON ROBERT S on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc reported 50,916 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 1.25% or 118,074 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.32% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.83M shares. Citizens And Northern Corporation holds 3,213 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moreover, Tru Communication Of Vermont has 0.17% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 29,569 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 37,911 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt stated it has 11,200 shares. Fund Mgmt owns 0.05% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 94,348 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma holds 0.03% or 3,090 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 310,992 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.05% or 15,321 shares in its portfolio. 41,178 were reported by Laffer Invests. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 55,716 shares. 1.64M were accumulated by Natixis. Peoples Fincl Ser has 0.5% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 14,625 shares.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.92M for 16.02 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,317 shares to 101,247 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) by 228,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Evergy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 6,918 shares. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 536 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company invested in 96,227 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Brighton Jones Ltd owns 79,491 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 16,808 shares. First Hawaiian Bank reported 14,451 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 108,966 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Illinois-based Prudential Public has invested 0.28% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 80 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.07% or 54,735 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors holds 508,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 137,670 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 697,814 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies I (NYSE:FLT) by 1,900 shares to 31,279 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 14,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,537 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).