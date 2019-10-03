Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Holding in Halliburton Co (HAL) Lowered by $10.70 Million; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Holding in Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Has Cut by $3.20 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 486,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 299,541 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, down from 785,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 5.51 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Hits 1Q Estimates — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 199,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The institutional investor held 387,229 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41M, down from 587,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 151,566 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Exits Position in Armada Hoffler; 03/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH); 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Sees 2018 FFO $1.00/Shr-FFO $1.05/Shr

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold AHH shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 3.37% more from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 124,122 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% or 71,139 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Ls Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 7,166 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 279,422 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 17,953 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) or 1.36M shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) for 61,470 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 29,226 shares in its portfolio. Miles Cap Inc accumulated 18,908 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Pinebridge Invs LP has 0% invested in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Boston Advisors Llc invested in 0.06% or 72,220 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH). Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Analysts await Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AHH’s profit will be $20.95 million for 15.14 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc by 737,690 shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $129.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National General Holdings Cp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 45,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Ruths Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Inv Gp stated it has 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Arcadia Invest Corporation Mi stated it has 0.35% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Finance Counselors Inc holds 0.14% or 149,586 shares. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division reported 126,822 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 642 shares. Chilton Management Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 45,691 shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited invested in 85,227 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 4,541 shares. 3,090 are held by Motco. Psagot Inv House reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Azimuth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Condor Capital Management owns 22,740 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 226,440 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Lc has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moors & Cabot has 30,707 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp/New (NYSE:VC) by 14,226 shares to 23,200 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spn Ad by 15,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.15 million for 12.43 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.