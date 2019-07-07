Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Holding in Agco (AGCO) Has Upped by $797,985 as Stock Value Rose; State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Raised Holding in Wabtec (WAB) by $1.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 159.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 15,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,103 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 9,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $73.74. About 706,382 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Wabtec Announces Earnings Release Date; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q EPS 92c; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 EPS $3.80; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,498 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 48,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $77.66. About 299,259 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Produc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9,498 shares to 98,984 shares, valued at $5.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. 5,000 shares were sold by COLLAR GARY L, worth $322,215 on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520. 3,000 shares were bought by DeNinno David L, worth $193,530.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,542 shares to 598,251 shares, valued at $32.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.