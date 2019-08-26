Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped Its Stake in Kaman (KAMN) by $2.51 Million as Valuation Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Rbo & Co Lifted Holding by $625,347

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Kaman Corp (KAMN) by 3123.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 43,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 44,650 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 1,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Kaman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 34,880 shares traded. Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) has declined 2.54% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KAMN News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 46C; 07/05/2018 – Kaman 1Q EPS 50c; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $35.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP SEES 2018 AEROSPACE SALES OF $750.0 MLN TO $780.0 MLN; 05/03/2018 Kaman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 16.79% STAKE IN KAMAN CORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – KAMAN CORP – REVISED 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – KAMAN DISTRIBUTION GROUP SAYS BRYAN LARSON APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION; 02/04/2018 – Bryan Larson Appointed Senior VP, Finance and Administration

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 10,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 298,125 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12 million, up from 287,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 7.86M shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,100 shares. 6,381 were reported by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mgmt. Argyle Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 3,946 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.25% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 88,851 were reported by Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Co. 99,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Putnam Invests Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,358 shares. Alphamark Ltd reported 2,289 shares. Ledyard Bancorp accumulated 0.1% or 13,242 shares. Hendley And accumulated 11,090 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd reported 81,380 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 9,700 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Oppenheimer & invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). National Asset owns 0.47% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 65,636 shares. Cornerstone reported 0.04% stake.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Versum Materials Inc by 10,881 shares to 109,020 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 5,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,483 shares, and cut its stake in Cnx Resources Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold KAMN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 24.28 million shares or 4.22% less from 25.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Aperio Limited Company holds 21,714 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) for 32,049 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 85,838 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Proshare Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,804 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares accumulated 4,463 shares. Nomura Holding Inc has invested 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Essex invested in 0.08% or 4,792 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. Ameritas Investment invested in 2,318 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank holds 43,300 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN). Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 275 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $136,490 activity. Keating Neal J bought $126,463 worth of stock.