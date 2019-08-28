Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped Its Position in Stag Industrial (STAG) by $2.58 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose, Jensen Investment Management Decreased Its Holding

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) by 6524.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 89,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 90,419 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, up from 1,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 148,931 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 19/03/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS REPORTS ADDED CLINICAL DATA FROM PHASE 1 STAG; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF $100 MLN OF 4.27% NOTES WITH A TEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2028; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial Issuing $75M of 4.1% Notes Due 2025 and $100M of 4.27% Notes Due 2028; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC – TRANSACTION CONSISTS OF $75 MLN OF 4.10% NOTES WITH A SEVEN-YEAR TERM MATURING ON JUNE 13, 2025, OTHERS; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 942,634 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.94 million, down from 944,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $275.37. About 603,788 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Churchill Management Corp has invested 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gsa Cap Prns Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,535 shares. Hills Bancorp has 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Canandaigua Bancorp invested in 0.51% or 11,406 shares. Vgi Pty accumulated 580,214 shares or 13.86% of the stock. Robecosam Ag holds 53,290 shares. 3,350 were accumulated by Tributary Cap Mngmt. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Ltd has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South Dakota Council accumulated 60,500 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Tortoise Inv Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 94 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 15,043 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Convergence Investment Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,913 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 61,656 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 204,099 shares to 4.30 million shares, valued at $526.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co. (NYSE:BDX) by 116,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). 63,432 are held by Manufacturers Life The. Stifel Financial Corporation has 10,114 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 9,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.48% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Bessemer Group Inc holds 4,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr invested in 0% or 10,645 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.01% stake. Tru Of Vermont has 103 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). 96,000 are owned by Texas Yale Corp. Dimensional Fund LP has 0.02% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Carroll Associate stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). 127,472 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fincl.