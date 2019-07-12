Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped Its Holding in Mercury General (MCY) by $1.83 Million as Market Value Rose; Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Rose While First Long Island Investors Has Lifted Its Stake

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 35,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 334,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.43M, up from 298,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 26/04/2018 – Gamida Cell Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointments of Josh Hamermesh as Chief Business Officer and Paul Nee as Vice President of Marketing

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Mercury General Corp (MCY) by 387.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 36,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,090 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31 million, up from 9,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Mercury General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 211,152 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 21.02% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares to 209,668 shares, valued at $11.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 69,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,946 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings In by 27,626 shares to 56,044 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 19,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,755 shares, and cut its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold MCY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.76 million shares or 10.33% less from 26.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $25,430 activity.