Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped Its Cree (CREE) Stake by $2.01 Million; Toronto (TD) Holder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 752.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 35,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 40,668 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29M, up from 4,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.61. About 440,906 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss/Shr $2.40; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL IS TARGETED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN ITS FIRST FULL QUARTER OF OPERATIONS; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 24/04/2018 – Cree Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Loss $240.6M; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 12/04/2018 – CREE INC – SIGNED A NON-EXCLUSIVE, WORLDWIDE, ROYALTY-BEARING PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NEXPERIA BV

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 71,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $168.72M, down from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 360,859 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 30/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered MS +10 Area; 01/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion’s Rivals Employ `Gamesmanship’ With Rate Hikes; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13,170 shares to 113,180 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 15,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,154 shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

More notable recent Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canaccord praises Cree’s ‘important partnership’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cree to sell lighting division for $310 million – Triangle Business Journal” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cree (CREE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cree, Inc. (CREE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 27 investors sold CREE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 104.23 million shares or 3.53% less from 108.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management holds 796,070 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 273,836 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Company reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Na reported 41 shares. Principal Finance Gru invested in 0.02% or 471,312 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,668 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 17,900 shares. Sandler Cap Management invested in 48,300 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 253,370 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability owns 0.11% invested in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) for 18,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Tower Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 5,112 shares. Franklin owns 174,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amer Rech And Management invested 0.04% in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE). 84,939 were reported by Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 170,327 shares to 2.27M shares, valued at $122.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 38,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc. Class A (NYSE:MGA).