Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped Its Alleghany (Y) Holding; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shorts Decreased By 11.22%

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) had a decrease of 11.22% in short interest. DLTR’s SI was 6.07 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.22% from 6.84 million shares previously. With 2.06M avg volume, 3 days are for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s short sellers to cover DLTR’s short positions. The SI to Dollar Tree Inc’s float is 2.62%. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $114.3. About 1.84M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Alleghany Corp (Y) stake by 16.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 877 shares as Alleghany Corp (Y)’s stock rose 4.39%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 6,053 shares with $4.12M value, up from 5,176 last quarter. Alleghany Corp now has $11.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $794.26. About 37,094 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP 1Q OPER EPS $11.24, EST. $8.310 (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net $171.6M; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.24 IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y)

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,885 activity. Tyler Lauren M bought $992,885 worth of stock.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wayfair: Underappreciated Powerhouse – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Slack: Overfull Valuation Taking Its Toll – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AAR +4.2% on Q1 earnings beat; reaffirms FY20 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pinterest: The Only Way To Go Is Down – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Alleghany Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:Y), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alleghany Corporation Common Stock has $90000 highest and $70000 lowest target. $800’s average target is 0.72% above currents $794.26 stock price. Alleghany Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by JMP Securities.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Enpro Industries Inc (NYSE:NPO) stake by 15,899 shares to 937 valued at $60,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 11,301 shares and now owns 96,212 shares. Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust stated it has 630 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lomas Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Company owns 1.88% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 28,292 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability reported 7 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.03% or 12,945 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 18 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 114,739 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Central Secs Corporation has 1.56% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 15,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon reported 216,967 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 325 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 178 shares. Findlay Park Prns Llp reported 251,456 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company reported 41,978 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fiduciary has 0.01% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 337 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 5,117 shares.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $27.05 billion. It operates through two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.