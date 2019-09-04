Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Upped By $1.32 Million Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)

Among 5 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22’s average target is 33.90% above currents $16.43 stock price. Pure Storage had 10 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 22. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. See Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $21.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $22.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $18.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $22.0000 20.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

08/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $30 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) stake by 4.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio acquired 7,191 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)'s stock declined 3.46%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 166,966 shares with $30.71M value, up from 159,775 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals now has $45.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $176.61. About 671,037 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500.

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $25400 highest and $195 lowest target. $221.11’s average target is 25.20% above currents $176.61 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $230 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, May 23. H.C. Wainwright maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, March 7. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $220 target. Goldman Sachs maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Tuesday, September 3. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $25400 target.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Cable One Inc stake by 1,806 shares to 2,251 valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) stake by 18,739 shares and now owns 416,205 shares. Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) was reduced too.