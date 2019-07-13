Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed Sysco (SYY) Stake; Dean Capital Management Trimmed Its Darling Ingredients (DAR) Holding

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 2.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 8,898 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock rose 11.08%. The Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 307,435 shares with $20.52 million value, down from 316,333 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $37.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 2.15M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500.

Dean Capital Management decreased Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) stake by 68.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dean Capital Management sold 76,060 shares as Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)’s stock declined 4.17%. The Dean Capital Management holds 35,430 shares with $767,000 value, down from 111,490 last quarter. Darling Ingredients Inc now has $3.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.28. About 624,367 shares traded. Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) has risen 15.08% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DAR News: 14/05/2018 – Overbrook Management Buys 1.6% Position in Darling Ingredients; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Darling Ingredients’ Euro Notes ‘BB+’ Rtg; 21/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DARLING INGREDIENTS SELLS ITS TERRA RENEWAL SERVICES PLATFORM TO AMERICAN RESIDUALS GROUP, LLC; 25/04/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF €515; 10/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients 1Q EPS 58c; 09/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N – REMAIN OPTIMISTIC WILL ACHIEVE PREDICTED $1.25 PER GALLON EBITDA FOR FY; 11/05/2018 – DARLING INGREDIENTS INC DAR.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21,000 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $21,000 was bought by Adair Charles L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold DAR shares while 77 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 151.80 million shares or 3.87% less from 157.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southernsun Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 6.72% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Fmr Limited Liability owns 0.04% invested in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 15.30M shares. Bb&T Secs Lc holds 61,696 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mesirow Fin Investment Management holds 1.54% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 460,386 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl accumulated 0.01% or 481,556 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) or 64,878 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Ltd has invested 1.11% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Invesco reported 1.47 million shares stake. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 245,507 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 151,376 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) for 383,148 shares. Overbrook Management reported 12.48% of its portfolio in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR). Great Lakes Limited Company owns 14,511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of has 12,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DAR’s profit will be $32.95M for 25.35 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Darling Ingredients Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.95M for 16.96 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased Viavi Solutions Inc stake by 268,610 shares to 273,687 valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Atkore International Gr stake by 34,243 shares and now owns 54,536 shares. Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco had 10 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, June 4. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of SYY in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, January 16.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. 22,321 shares were sold by CHARLTON ROBERT S, worth $1.47M. Another trade for 60,156 shares valued at $3.81 million was sold by Libby Russell T..

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.16 million were reported by Deutsche National Bank Ag. Atlas Browninc owns 3,922 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3,111 shares. Moreover, Gm Advisory has 0.08% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 201,983 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Private Trust Company Na holds 0.12% or 8,503 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,311 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 17,883 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 1.98M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Montecito Retail Bank And Trust accumulated 4,020 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 55,000 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 5,637 shares.