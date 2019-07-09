Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake by $493,986 as Stock Price Rose; Gofen & Glossberg Has Increased Its Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $2.38 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 12.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 5,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,955 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, down from 45,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $101.61. About 375,821 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 08/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 27.76 Points (0.38%); 02/05/2018 – Nasdaq April 2018 Volumes; 19/04/2018 – Check-Cap Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 27/03/2018 – Chinese Information Technology CLPS Files for IPO, Applies for Nasdaq Listing; 29/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 36.03 Points (0.48%); 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 02/04/2018 – The Dow and S&P posted their best first-half gains since 2009, while the Nasdaq notched its best start to the year since 2009; 11/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 22.88 Points (0.32%); 26/03/2018 – Syntel Joins Google Cloud Partner Program

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by 79.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 52,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 119,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, up from 66,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 3.87 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 09/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4 Returns to Atlanta March 9-11; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $2.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 7,909 shares to 733,356 shares, valued at $76.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,577 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 1.05 million shares. Kj Harrison And Prns holds 10,240 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.88M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. First Personal has 141 shares. Cna holds 20,000 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Hl Finance Ser Lc owns 5,746 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.17% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sage Fincl Group Incorporated reported 51 shares. The Texas-based American National Ins Tx has invested 0.22% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.11% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 632 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 2.28M shares. Glacier Peak Ltd holds 1.42% or 34,100 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.84 million for 21.17 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $993,517 activity.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 30,101 shares to 31,015 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany International Co (NYSE:AIN) by 32,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Natl Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 405,276 shares. Smith Salley And reported 0.06% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pettee owns 8,354 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Limited reported 0.11% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Lpl Financial invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 6,027 are held by Boyar Asset Mgmt. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.43M shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 15,334 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 644,889 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 1.40M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). First Long Island Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 113,651 shares. Investor holds 98.1% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 19.39 million shares.