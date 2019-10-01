Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Trimmed Holding in American Airlines Group (AAL) by $408,288 as Shares Declined; Fastenal Co (FAST) Shareholder Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Boosted Position

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 12,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 146,396 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77 million, down from 159,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 4.72 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 04/05/2018 – MEDIA-American Airlines to end regional deals with ExpressJet, Trans States – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 24/05/2018 – AAL SAYS RIO, SAO PAULO FLIGHTS NOT AFFECTED; 07/03/2018 – AAL UPDATES FLIGHTS CANCELED DUE TO WINTER STORM TO 650 TODAY; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 280,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 563,822 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.38M, up from 283,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech Incorporated reported 15,903 shares. New York-based Spirit Of America New York has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 4,000 shares. Teewinot Capital Advisers Limited Com reported 0.54% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Pinnacle has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 15,499 shares. First Dallas owns 59,943 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 124,794 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg Com Ltd holds 0.11% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 205,113 shares. 346 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Advsrs. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Adage Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 515,882 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.07% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Horizon Invests Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemung Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 7,966 shares to 9,186 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwestern Corp by 4,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. EMBLER MICHAEL J had bought 4,000 shares worth $112,720 on Monday, August 5. $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares were bought by Leibman Maya. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $714,973 was bought by CAHILL JOHN T. 50,000 shares were bought by PARKER W DOUGLAS, worth $1.40M. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $583.31 million for 5.15 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 634,762 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hm Payson And, a Maine-based fund reported 400 shares. Georgia-based Willis Counsel has invested 0.77% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 5,910 shares. Victory Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 231,476 shares. Curbstone Financial Corporation owns 18,952 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 79,564 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs stated it has 6,716 shares. 44,947 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp. Luminus Mngmt Ltd Company owns 30,700 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jnba Advisors reported 8,853 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 91,555 shares. Moreover, Park Presidio Limited Liability Corp has 3.25% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 8.66% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,825 shares to 24,101 shares, valued at $3.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 83,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,175 shares, and cut its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

