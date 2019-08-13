Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Has Raised Regeneron Pharmaceutica (REGN) Position by $351,780; Market Value Declined; Argan (AGX) Holder Shaker Investments Has Raised Its Position by $1.73 Million

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 174.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 35,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 55,455 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 20,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $622.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 15,615 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceutica (REGN) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 858 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 50,996 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94 million, up from 50,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceutica for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $8.68 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 225,982 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 28/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO ‘optimistic’ will strike deals to lower $14,000 per-year cholesterol drug; 07/05/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 03/05/2018 – $REGN Did Len pull a Musk this morning as BTIG analyst described?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Company Ltd holds 0.14% or 60 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.05% or 5,224 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Grp accumulated 0% or 805 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,429 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 0.03% or 3,875 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Moreover, Northeast Consultants Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 1,167 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Macquarie Grp accumulated 66,544 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Invesco accumulated 1.30 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested in 34,763 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Atria Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 765 shares. Orbimed Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 214,800 shares.

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hold by 49,359 shares to 292,753 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 47,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,330 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

